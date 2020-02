State police are investigating the cause of an accident with injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike.

A tractor-trailer was reported to have overturned near the Exit 9 toll plaza in East Brunswick about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck driver was removed from the vehicle with a leg injuries, according to unconfirmed reports.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.