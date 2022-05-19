Tractor-Trailer Crash Involving 4 Cars Takes Down Traffic Signal On Route 10 (DEVELOPING)

A tractor-trailer crash involving four other vehicles brought down a traffic signal on Route 10 in Morris County, developing reports say.

The signal at Route 10 and Canfield Avenue in Randolph was taken down following a tractor-trailer collision with four other cars shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Turning access onto Canfield Avenue was limited in both directions, the township confirmed on social media.

The state department of transportation was at the scene to make repairs, the post said.

It was not clear whether anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.