Totowa Man Dead In Double-Fatal Montville Crash, Prosecutor Says

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a Montville car crash Friday, authorities said.

A 2009 Saab and 2016 Nissan collided at the intersection of Route 202 and Heritage Court around 7:30 p.m., Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Sheriff James M. Gannon said in a joint release with Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano.

The rear seat passenger of the Saab, a 93-year old female from Hallandale, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other occupants were taken to Morristown Medical Center with undisclosed injuries, authorities said.

The two occupants of the Nissan were taken to Morristown Medical Center, where one -- an 85-year-old man from Totowa -- was pronounced dead, the prosecutor said.

The accident is under investigation by Montville Township Police Department Traffic Bureau, Morris County Prosecutor's Office and Morris County Sheriff's Office.

