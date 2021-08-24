Toms River Man Drowns In Bay

A 64-year-old Toms River man drowned in an area bay last week, authorities said.

Wayne Brotsky was fighting to stay afloat in Mariner's Cove at the end of Kettle Creek before he went under and disappeared around 6:10 p.m. Aug. 19, local police said.

Silverton Fire Chief Robert Sinnott was first on scene and jumped in the water. Toms River Officer Michael Hader, and Silverton Fire Company firefighters Keegan Shevlin, Rich Foster, and Dave McElwain also jumped in the water to search for Brotsky.

After approximately 10 minutes, Brotsky was pulled from the water unresponsive. He regained a pulse when Toms River Officer Chris Inglis and Ocean Beach Fire Chief Drew Calvo performed CPR at the scene along with members of Silverton First Aid.

RWJ Paramedics transported Brotsky to Community Medical Center where, despite all heroic efforts, he was pronounced dead.

New Jersey State Police Marine Division, and CSI also responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Brotsky's obit said he loved telling corny jokes, which he would laugh at louder than anyone.

He also enjoyed playing tennis and kayaking daily.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home in Brick. Cremation will be private.

