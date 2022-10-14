Toddler Rescued, Driver Nearly Impaled By Fence Post In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash: PHOTOS

A toddler was rescued and a driver nearly impaled by a fence post in a rollover crash near a Hunterdon County cemetery on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said.

The City of Lambertville Fire District #1 responded to the scene on Rt. 29 near the Holcomb Riverview Cemetery in Delaware Township just before 3:20 p.m., the district said.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found the driver trapped and the toddler restrained in a car seat in the overturned vehicle.

Crew members immediately began stabilizing the vehicle while other members entered and initiated rescue efforts.

The toddler was safely removed and determined by medical crews to be unharmed.

Meanwhile, crews used the vehicle’s roof flap to access the driver, who had nearly been impaled by a fence post, the department found.

Crews then cut and removed the fence post before safely extricating the victim.

Lambertville and Delaware Township Police Departments also assisted at the scene of the crash.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.