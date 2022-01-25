Toddler Hospitalized In North Jersey Pit Bull Attack, State Police Say

A toddler was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a pit bull in North Jersey Tuesday afternoon, state police confirmed.

The victim — a boy approximately 18 months old — was bitten by the dog at a home on Reservoir Lane in White Township (Warren County) just before 10:40 a.m., NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, Marchan said.

Additional details were not released.

