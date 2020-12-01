Contact Us
Tires Slashed On Ridgewood Police Cruiser, Eight Private Vehicles

Jerry DeMarco
Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke asked anyone who saw any of the slashings, has surveillance video or knows who was responsible to contact Ridgewood police. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Tires were slashed on a Ridgewood police car and eight civilian vehicles before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

Residents reported tires slashed on private vehicles parked in driveways on South Pleasant Avenue, Jemco Place, Amsterdam Avenue and Spring Avenue, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The chief asked anyone who saw any of the slashings, has surveillance video or knows who was responsible to contact Ridgewood police: (201) 652-3900 .

All calls will be kept confidential, she said.

