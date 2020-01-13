Tire-Toting Tractor Trailer Splits, Tying Up Traffic Off GWB

A tractor-trailer buckled and bent at the westbound Route 4 ramp to Route 95 in Fort Lee during Monday’s morning rush.

The mishap occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m., jamming traffic.

The delays continued more than an hour while the cargo – used tires – was offloaded to another truck before the trailer could be towed. Fortunately, they'd been stacked in a way that kept them from rolling down the highway.

ABC Towing handled the job.

No injuries were reported.

