TikTok Cheer Coach Sexually Assaulted NJ Minor Athletes: State Police

A 25-year-old cheer coach who is a TikTok sensation has been arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted young athletes he coached in South Jersey, authorities said.

Jonathan P. Ryker, a coach at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton, became the center of an investigation in August 2022, when authorities in Medford Township got a tip that he sent explicit content to a minor on social media, New Jersey State Police said.

During the 8-month investigation, detectives were able to identify another one of Ryker's victims — also a student at Rockstar Cheer, police said.

Ryker was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated criminal sexual contact. He was lodged in Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Ryker is active on TikTok, where he shares cheer content with his 25.1K followers.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282. Anonymous tips are welcomed.

