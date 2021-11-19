'Tiger Lady' Has A Name: Mysterious NJ, PA Cold Case Victim ID'd 30 Years Later

The family of a teen whose body was found 30 years ago at a New Jersey truck stop finally has some closure.

Known only as "Tiger Lady" since her remains were found in a gravel parking lo along Route 94 in Warren County, Wendy Louise Baker has been identified as the 16-year-old homicide victim, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer announced Friday.

The Coatesville, PA girl's body were discovered near the Travel Centers for America rest stop on Oct. 26, 1991, when she was nicknamed "Tiger Lady" due to a large tattoo of a Bengal tiger on her left calf.

"Tiger Lady's" death was ruled a homicide, but much about the case including -- the cause of death and her name -- have remained a mystery until now.

Some progression happened in December 2020, when a sample of Baker's remains were sent to Bode Technology in Virginia, in hopes of exploring a genealogical database.

Last July, Bode Technology reported they had identified Baker's grandparents -- Ernest Baker and Nina Bronwell -- who died in 1993 and 1986, respectively. The two shared 17 children together including Desi Baker, Wendy's aunt.

Desi told detective's her niece's father, Bruce Baker, had died in 2017. His first wife, Mary Wagner, died in 1999. Bruce's second wife, Wendy's step-mom, raised her until she was 15 years old.

She provided Wendy's full name, Wendy Louise Baker, and her birthday, making her 16 years old at the time of her death.

The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification confirmed Bruce Baker was Wendy's dad, until her identity was further confirmed.

