Three Wounded In Overnight Paterson Shooting

Three people were wounded in an overnight shooting Friday in Paterson, authorities said.

Police found a 19-year-old city man at the scene of the 1 a.m. shooting at the corner of Market Street and Madison Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Two other men – one 24, the other 20 – got to the hospital in a private vehicle, they said.

All were expected to survive.

Authorities were investigating.

