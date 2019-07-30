Three State Troopers, Others Struck In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 280 In West Orange

Three New Jersey State Police troopers were among several people injured Tuesday morning when they were struck by a dump truck in an apparent chain-reaction pileup that also included a fire engine and ambulance on Route 280 in West Orange, authorities said.

The roadway's eastbound side was closed between Exit 8 and Exit 11. Traffic was being detoured.

Responders were at the scene of a previous collision when the crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. near milepost 9.8, New Jersey State Police said.

The troopers and others were outside of their vehicles when the dump truck apparently slammed into the back of a West Orange fire ambulance, pushing it into the fire truck.

Two of the troopers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the third sustained only minor injuries.

Also damaged were a pair of State Police SUVs, a work van and a passenger vehicle.

Both troopers were conscious when taken to a nearby hospital, the NJSP said, adding that the other victims weren't injured seriously.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the dump truck driver, whose engine burst into flames.

A report that a firefighter also was hospitalized wasn't immediately confirmed.

