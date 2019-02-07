Contact Us
Three Sexual Assaults Have Been Reported In J. City Since Saturday

A 21-year-old Jersey City woman told police she was sexually assaulted at a Courtyard by Marriott in the city Saturday.
A Jersey City woman was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by a man she met in Newark shortly before the attack, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday night.

The assault occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott at 540 Washington Boulevard, the 21-year-old victim told police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1234 or to leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

Early Monday morning there were two reported sexual assaults in the city , the prosecutor's office said. In both those attacks the assailant showed a knife, authorities said.

It was not known Tuesday night if there was any connection among any of the three incidents.

