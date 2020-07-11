Three More Shot, Two Critically, In Paterson

Ongoing warfare continued to escalate in Paterson when two men were critically wounded and another injured in a street corner shooting Friday night.

Responding officers found the critically injured city men – one 58 and the other 35 – at the corner of 10th Avenue and East 26th Street shortly after 9 p.m., authorities said.

Also wounded was a 35-year-old Newark man, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

All were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, they said.

This comes after four others were killed and three more wounded late Monday in fusillade of bullets a dozen or so blocks away.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t indicate whether any suspects had been captured or identified in Friday's shooting, in a neighborhood recently dominated by the 'So Icy Boys’ subset of the Bloods street gang. The area has long been plagued by open-air drug dealing and gang-involved shootings.

No fewer than 78 people have been shot in Paterson so far this year. Of those, 15 have died -- compared with 16 all of last year.

Authorities asked that anyone who witnessed Friday's shooting or has information that could help identify those responsible contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342.

