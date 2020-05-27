Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: CDC's New School Guidelines Call For Classroom Lunches, No Extracurricular Activities
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Three Men Wounded In Paterson Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: OVERLAY: Wikipedia (M62)

For the second time in less than 48 hours, three victims were wounded in a shooting in Paterson.

Gunfire erupted on Jefferson Street, just off North Main Street, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

City police found the men – 24, 22 and 18 – with gunshot wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

All three were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether they had any suspects.

They asked that anyone who may have seen something or has information that could help authorities investigating the shooting contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 .

A 15-year-old boy was among three victims wounded in a shooting on Sunday outside a Paterson liquor store that gave one of the Silk City’s most notorious drug-dealing street gangs its name.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/teens-woman-shot-at-notorious-paterson-corner-marked-by-gang-wars/788465/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.