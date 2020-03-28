Three Injured, One Critically, In Crash That Closes Route 17

BREAKING: A victim was partially ejected in a Saturday night crash that closed southbound Route 17 in Waldwick, responders said.

The sedan hit a retaining wall on at Summit Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., seriously injuring three occupants -- of whom had to be extricated by firefighters, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.