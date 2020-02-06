Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Three Injured In Separate Route 17 Crashes

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Traffic was jammed on either side of the highway after separate crashes on Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus.
Traffic was jammed on either side of the highway after separate crashes on Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Three people were injured in separate Thursday morning crashes on either side of Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus.

The first occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. and the next about a half-hour later, both near Hollywood Avenue.

Two people were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

Traffic was jammed on either side of the highway.

Responding were Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood and Saddle River police, Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters and Ho-Ho-Kus and Ridgewood EMS.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and provided the information.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.