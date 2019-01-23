Three Hospitalized On Their Own, One Transported After Stabbing/Slashing Outside Paterson Bar

Three men and two women fled the scene of a stabbing/slashing overnight Saturday outside a Paterson nightspot, witnesses told police.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, although one victim was stabbed in the kidney area during the attack just after 3 a.m. on the corner of McBride and Glover avenues near the Woodland Park border, responders said.

By sheer luck, members of a private ambulance crew were passing by at the time and rendered aid before police and city EMS arrived.

Three of the victims got to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center on their own, responders said.

A fourth was taken by Paterson Fire EMS, they said.

The property reportedly is owned by the family of 2nd Ward Councilman Shahin Khalique

Mayor Andre Sayegh said city officials were examining the area “to see what’s driving the crime and disorder, which will be dealt with swiftly and decisively."

