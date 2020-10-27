Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Three Hospitalized In Intense Norwood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The Jaguar driver had to be extricated following the crash on Livingston Street near Blanch Avenue in Norwood.
The Jaguar driver had to be extricated following the crash on Livingston Street near Blanch Avenue in Norwood. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A couple in an SUV and the driver of a sedan were all hospitalized following a high-impact crash Tuesday morning in Norwood.

Norwood firefighters had to extricate the 21-year-old driver of a Jaguar that collided with the couple’s Infiniti, sending it spinning into a wooded area off Livingston Street near Blanch Avenue and leaving a long debris field.

The man and woman in the SUV were banged up, but the Jaguar driver suffered the worst of the injuries, responders said.

All three were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The impact knocked the SUV into a wooded area.

Near the corner of Livingston and Blanch in Norwood.

