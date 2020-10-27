Three Hospitalized In Intense Norwood Crash

A couple in an SUV and the driver of a sedan were all hospitalized following a high-impact crash Tuesday morning in Norwood.

Norwood firefighters had to extricate the 21-year-old driver of a Jaguar that collided with the couple’s Infiniti, sending it spinning into a wooded area off Livingston Street near Blanch Avenue and leaving a long debris field.

The man and woman in the SUV were banged up, but the Jaguar driver suffered the worst of the injuries, responders said.

All three were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The impact knocked the SUV into a wooded area. Jerry DeMarco

Near the corner of Livingston and Blanch in Norwood. Jerry DeMarco

