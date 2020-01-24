Three Fall Through Ice At Monksville Reservoir, One Reported In Cardiac Arrest

One of three people who fell through ice on Monksville Reservoir in Ringwood Friday afternoon went into cardiac arrest, responders said.

A medical chopper initially was summoned for that victim, then cancelled, after he'd fallen through about 100 feet from shore at the Beech Road boat ramp shortly before 2 p.m.

All three were taken by ambulance to Chilton Hospital in Pequannock, responders said.

Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

