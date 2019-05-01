Contact Us
Three-Alarm Fire Rips Through Vacant School In Newark

About 90 firefighters responded to a vacant high school in Newark Wednesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety

Nearly 90 firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at the American History High School building in Newark Wednesday, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement.

The fire broke out at the vacant school on Warren Street around 12:30 p.m. It was brought under control in about 90 minutes, Ambrose said.

A fire firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at University Hospital.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

