Three 14-Year-Old Boys Grazed By Gunfire In Violent Paterson Neighborhood

Three 14-year-old Paterson boys shot in one of the city’s most violent, drug-infested areas sustained only superficial wounds, authorities said.

The boy were struck in the area of Hamilton Avenue and Summer Street shortly before 8:45 p.m. Monday, they said.

All three were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and released following treatment, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

They didn’t confirm reports that they incident might be tied to a fatal Sept. 22 shooting near the corner of 12th Avenue and East 23rd Street.

