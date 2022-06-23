Contact Us
‘This Could Have Been A Kid,’ Police Warn After $17K Sign Wrecked In Hunterdon Sidewalk Crash

Valerie Musson
Police have issued a serious warning after a careless driver plowed through a Hunterdon County sidewalk and destroyed a $17,000 sign.

“Please pay attention to what’s going on in front of you!” reads a Twitter post from the Town of Clinton Police Department on Thursday, June 23.

“This could have been a kid, instead of a $17K sign on the sidewalk!”

A photo shared alongside the post shows the wrecked sign and several traffic cones at the scene of the crash, which appears to have occurred near the Fox Lumber store in Clinton.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

