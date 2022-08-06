Third Victim Killed In White House Lightning Strike Was LA Bank Employee, 29, On Business Trip

A 29-year-old Los Angeles bank employee in Washington DC for business has been identified as the third person to die after being struck by lightning this week near the White House, his employer announced.

Brooks A. Lambertson, along with James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, also died after the three were struck Thursday, Aug. 4 directly outside of the White House complex, DC police said Friday. The fourth victim, an unidentified woman, remained critical.

US Park Police and Secret Service agents rushed over to render aid after witnessing the 7 p.m. strike. All four victims were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Lambertson was a vice president at City National Bank, managing sponsorships for the company.

"Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity," City National Bank wrote.

"His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country."

Brooks lived in downtown Los Angeles and was an avid sports fan, his employer wrote. Prior to joining City National, he was the manager of partnership marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers, CNB said.

He graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree in recreation, parks and tourism administration and a concentration in sports management.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.