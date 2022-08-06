Third Person To Die After Being Struck By Lightning Near White House ID'd As 29-Year-Old Man

A 29-year-old man was the third person to die after being struck by lightning this week near the White House, authorities announced.

The unidentified man along with James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, also died after the three were struck Thursday, Aug. 4 directly outside of the White House complex, DC police said Friday.

The fourth victim, an unidentified woman, remained critical.

US Park Police and Secret Service agents rushed over to render aid after witnessing the 7 p.m. strike. All four victims were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

