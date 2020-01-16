Third Fire In 38 Months Ravages Garden Center Greenhouse In Paramus (VIDEO)

The third fire in a little over three years at a Paramus garden center severely damaged a greenhouse Wednesday night.

Flames erupted at Denny Wiggers Landscapes and Garden Center on Paramus Road across from Bergen Community College shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters quickly knocked it down, with no injuries reported.

The cause wasn’t immediately determined.

A fire in November 2016 seriously damaged a back corner of the main building. Four months later, a blaze that blew through the roof of a woodshed.

Paramus Road was temporarily closed in both directions between Midland Avenue and Century Road during Wednesday night’s fire.

Bergen County sheriff’s officers assisted with traffic control.

Borough police and EMS and the Paramus Rescue Squad also responded.

Boyd A. Loving shot the video and contributed to this story.

