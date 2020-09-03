Thieves Steal Two Luxury Cars From Locked Garages In Morris County

Two high-end vehicles were stolen from locked garages in Long Valley and Chester on Wednesday and Thursday, authorities said.

In both incidents, the thieves accessed the garage using an opener left in an unlocked vehicle, police said.

The thieves in the Chester burglary also turned on and moved a loaner vehicle that had been parked in front of the garage door because it was left unlocked with a key fob inside.

“These criminals are very bold, dangerous, and may even be armed,” Chester Police said.

“It won't be long before these brazen criminals decide to enter a home in a neighborhood. Please make sure the interior door to your garage is locked as well at night. We can't impress on you enough to remove key fobs, to lock your vehicles when not in use and don't leave your valuable possessions in plain sight.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact their local police department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.