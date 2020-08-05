Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: Ex-Con Caught With Modified Machine Gun During Social Distancing Sweep
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Thieves Locked Inside Livingston Macy's Swipe $3K Of Merchandise

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Macy's at the Livingston Mall
Macy's at the Livingston Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are seeking thieves who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of men's clothing and shoes from the Macy's store at the Livingston Mall.

Three people forced their way through a loading dock door and loaded suitcases from the sales floor with the merchandise sometime Friday, Lt. Chris Reinhardt said.

A mall security guard found the unsecured door while responding to a report of an alarm and secured the door, locking the suspects inside, Reinhardt said.

About an hour later, a second alarm tripped when the thieves exited the building, police said.

Evidence of the burglary was found when store security arrived in the morning.

The mall has been closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.