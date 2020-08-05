Thieves Locked Inside Livingston Macy's Swipe $3K Of Merchandise

Authorities are seeking thieves who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of men's clothing and shoes from the Macy's store at the Livingston Mall.

Three people forced their way through a loading dock door and loaded suitcases from the sales floor with the merchandise sometime Friday, Lt. Chris Reinhardt said.

A mall security guard found the unsecured door while responding to a report of an alarm and secured the door, locking the suspects inside, Reinhardt said.

About an hour later, a second alarm tripped when the thieves exited the building, police said.

Evidence of the burglary was found when store security arrived in the morning.

The mall has been closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

