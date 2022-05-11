Thief Found Dangling, Moaning From PA Power Tower: Reports

The man found moaning and dangling from a power line tower in Pennsylvania Friday, Nov. 4 was trying to steal wire when he suffered an electric shock so powerful that it threw him from his perch, authorities told various news outlets.

The man was cutting 100 feet of wire from the top of a tower that he'd secured himself to in Plainfield Township, when he suffered an arc that traveled across his upper body, throwing him about 20 or 30 feet down the pole, police told WFMZ.

Had it not been for the line that the thief used to secure himself, he'd probably be dead, Slate Belt police said. Hunters heard the man's cries and came to his rescue, summoning first responders to the scene at the 300 block of West Eighth Street around 5:45 a.m., Lehigh Valley Live reports.

The thief is apparently facing a "long road to recovery" and is being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Slate Belt Regional Police Chief Jonathon Hoadley said, noting that if the man had 12 lives, he's used two of them.

