Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Southern Gun Runner Who Supplied Newark Buyers Gets 2½ Years In Fed Pen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

THE RISING: Sam Springsteen Sworn As Jersey City Firefighter

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
INSET: Sam's brother, Evan, with mom & dad at Jersey City swearing in.
INSET: Sam's brother, Evan, with mom & dad at Jersey City swearing in. Photo Credit: INSET: Billy Kallert / Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop

With his famous parents looking on, Bruce Springsteen’s son was sworn in Tuesday morning as a Jersey City firefighter at City Hall.

Sam Springsteen, who turned 26 earlier this month, was one of 15 new Jersey City firefighters sworn in during a half-hour ceremony that filled the City Council chambers.

The youngest of Bruce and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa’s three children had been a member of the Colts Neck Fire Department close to his folks’ home.

He then trained for five months with his fellow Jersey City newbies at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy.

“It wasn’t easy,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“It was a long road, and he was very dedicated,” his proud father said.

The other new Jersey City firefighters: Sean Brady, John Bramley Jr., Andrew Crilly, Francis Degnan, Richard Ferment, Jason Garrison, Luke Gibbons, Conor Keim, Thomas McFarlane, Angel Ortez, Shane Richeal, Omar Soto, Connor Wujciak and Francesca Zappella.

VIDEO (HUDSON COUNTY VIEW): https://www.facebook.com/hudsoncountyview/videos/2524611827666041/

MORE: N.J. rock legend’s son one of 15 sworn in as new Jersey City firefighters

Sam Springsteen

Patti Scialfa (officialrumbledoll/INSTAGRAM)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.