Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Texas Fugitive, 23, Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Jersey City Resident

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Phillip R. Wiggins
Phillip R. Wiggins Photo Credit: HCPO

A Jersey City man being sought by authorities in Texas was charged in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old city resident, authorities said.

Phillip Wiggins, 23, was arrested at a home on Seymour Avenue in Newark on April 22 in connection with the March 31 shooting death of Damon Smith, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Wiggins was wanted on a Fugitive from Justice warrant out of Texas, and was processed on that charge, Suarez said.

On Tuesday, March 31,, just after 8:30 p.m., Jersey City police responded to a report of shots fired near Cator and Rose avenues.

Smith had been taken in a car from the scene Jersey City Medical Center, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m., and the cause of death was deemed a homicide, Suarez said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.