Texas Fugitive, 23, Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Jersey City Resident

A Jersey City man being sought by authorities in Texas was charged in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old city resident, authorities said.

Phillip Wiggins, 23, was arrested at a home on Seymour Avenue in Newark on April 22 in connection with the March 31 shooting death of Damon Smith, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Wiggins was wanted on a Fugitive from Justice warrant out of Texas, and was processed on that charge, Suarez said.

On Tuesday, March 31,, just after 8:30 p.m., Jersey City police responded to a report of shots fired near Cator and Rose avenues.

Smith had been taken in a car from the scene Jersey City Medical Center, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m., and the cause of death was deemed a homicide, Suarez said.

