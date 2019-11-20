Tesla Supercharger At Parsippany Wawa Goes Up In Flames

A Tesla Supercharger station that caught fire caused a smokey scene at the Parsippany Wawa.

A neighbor across from the New Road gas station called the local fire department and store employees after noticing the flames Sunday, CNBC reports.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire Department District 5 worker Matthew Palmeiri told Automotive News that the JCP&L was having a problem with a transformer next to the Supercharger, which is what sparked the fire -- not the Supercharger itself.

Tesla was having an issue with its cabinet when the station went up in flames Sunday, a Wawa spokesperson told CNBC.

The New Road store, however, is on a separate power line, so it wasn't affected, the employee said.

The power was shut off during the investigation.

