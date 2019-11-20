Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Parsippany ShopRite Thief Flees In 2 Stolen Vehicles, Crashes Both, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Tesla Supercharger At Parsippany Wawa Goes Up In Flames

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Dario Andriani took a photo of the smokey scene on Sunday.
Dario Andriani took a photo of the smokey scene on Sunday. Photo Credit: Dario Andriani Twitter

A Tesla Supercharger station that caught fire caused a smokey scene at the Parsippany Wawa.

A neighbor across from the New Road gas station called the local fire department and store employees after noticing the flames Sunday, CNBC reports.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire Department District 5 worker Matthew Palmeiri told Automotive News that the JCP&L was having a problem with a transformer next to the Supercharger, which is what sparked the fire -- not the Supercharger itself.

Tesla was having an issue with its cabinet when the station went up in flames Sunday, a Wawa spokesperson told CNBC.

The New Road store, however, is on a separate power line, so it wasn't affected, the employee said.

The power was shut off during the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.