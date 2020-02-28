Contact Us
Tenafly Mom, Dumont Son Struck Crossing Englewood Street, But Not In The Usual Way

Jerry DeMarco
Engle and Chestnut, Englewood
Engle and Chestnut, Englewood Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 72-year-old Tenafly woman and her 51-year-old son from Dumont were hospitalized after they were struck Friday in Englewood by a vehicle involved in a nearby crash, authorities said.

A 48-year-old driver was trying to make a left from Engle Street onto Chestnut Street around 12:45 p.m. when his Audi collided with a Ford Focus driven by a woman in her early 70s, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The Ford got knocked into the pedestrians, who were headed north in the crosswalk on Engle Street, the deputy chief said.

The woman sustained a head injury and her son an injury to his leg, neither of which appeared life-threatening, Halstead said.

The drivers – who weren’t injured – remained at the scene, he said.

An investigation into what caused the crash was continuing.

