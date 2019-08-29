Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HIGH DRAMA: Port Authority Police Rescue Suicidal Man, 24, Perched Past GWB Railing
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Tenafly Firefighters Free Worker In Home Construction Site Fall

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A 55-year-old worker was hospitalized in a 10-foot fall Thursday morning at a Tenafly home construction site.
A 55-year-old worker was hospitalized in a 10-foot fall Thursday morning at a Tenafly home construction site. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 55-year-old worker was hospitalized in a 10-foot fall Thursday morning at a Tenafly home construction site.

Firefighters got the Newark worker out after he fell into the basement area of a new foundation, with no way out, at the Buckingham Road site just before 9 a.m., police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

The Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center with head and shoulder injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Moncada said.

OSHA was notified.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.