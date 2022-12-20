Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)

Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).

Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Fieros then appears to reach into his waistband and pull out a handgun. Rumors circulated that the driver stole the gun from the teens, however, police said that was not the case.

Bullets struck a 15-year-old boy who was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen days later, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The handgun was also found to be stolen, she added.

