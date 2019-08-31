Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teens In Leonia Police Chase Nabbed After 7-Eleven Crash In Bogota Hurls Sign Onto Roof

Jerry DeMarco
Sign that landed on 7-Eleven roof in Bogota after Leonia police chase crash. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bogota PD
The Bogota 7-Eleven at Palisade Avenue off East Main Street sustained damage in the crash. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bogota PD

An overnight police chase Saturday that began in Leonia ended when the sedan crashed into a Bogota 7-Eleven while hurling a street sign onto the convenience store's roof.

Leonia Police Officer Sihoon Chung tried stopping the 2007 Hyundai Sonata for speeding on Grand Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The 17-year-old driver from Union City turned west on Fort Lee Road and took off into Teaneck and then Bogota, Capt. Scott Tamagny said.

Chung terminated the pursuit out of safety concerns, then found the vehicle involved in a crash at the 7-Eleven next to the Valero service station off the corner of East Main Street and Palisade Avenue, the captain said.

The Hyundai slammed into the building after hitting a telephone pole and uprooting the sign, which went flying, responders said.

Teaneck and Bogota police teamed up to catch the driver and a 15-year-old passenger from North Bergen after both bailed out.

At least one other occupant fled, they said.

Both teens were issued delinquency complaints at Leonia police headquarters charging them with joyriding.

The driver also was charged with unlawful taking of a means of conveyance after police discovered he'd taken the vehicle without family consent.

Both juveniles were released to family members pending closed-door hearings in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

The Bogota Rescue Squad secured the 7-Eleven, which the borough Building Department inspected to ensure its structural integrity.

Police, meanwhile, were working to identify other suspects.

