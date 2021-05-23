Teens Critically Injured In Route 4 Crash

Three teens were critically injured when a two-wheeled vehicle they were riding accidentally barreled into traffic on Route 4 in Englewood late Saturday, responders said.

The victims -- including two juveniles -- were headed down Myrtle Avenue when their vehicle hit a traffic triangle and careened onto the westbound highway around 10:30 p.m., they said.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims, who were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in several ambulances.

It also wasn't immediately clear whether they were riding a moped or a scooter.

A fourth member of the group apparently wasn't seriously injured, responders said.

Responders included the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, Englewood police and firefighters and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Westbound Route 4 was closed for nearly four hours before being reopened.

