Teens Among Multiple Victims Injured, 1 Dead In Rash Of Newark Shootings

A rash of shootings injured multiple people including teens and killed one person Tuesday night in Newark, authorities and news reports say.

According to RLS Media, one victim walked into Beth Israel Hospital with a gunshot wound suffered on Grumman Avenue around 6 p.m.

Then, two teens were injured in a shooting on the 100 block of Lincoln Street around 7:45 p.m., police said.

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old were both hospitalized for treatment in the incident, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The 16-year-old was transported while the 15-year-old arrived at University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his elbow, O'Hara said.

Then, around 8:10 p.m., shots were fired at 1125 Broad St., where a victim was found bleeding from his back, RLS Media reports. The shooter was reportedly at large.

The fatal incident occurred on Van Vechten Street at 11:11 p.m., a spokesman with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The male victim was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m.

