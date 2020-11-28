Teen Victims Critically Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 3 Near MetLife Stadium

An 18-year-old driver and her 19-year-old passenger were clinging to life following a wrong-way crash that also critically injured the other driver before dawn Saturday on Route 3 near MetLife Stadium, responders said.

All were expected to survive, authorities said late Saturday morning.

Her vehicle apparently was headed west on the eastbound side of the highway when it slammed head-on into the vehicle mid-span of the Berry's Creek Bridge in East Rutherford around 1:30 a.m., they said.

The woman, her male companion and the male other driver all had to be extricated by members of the Lyndhurst Fire Rescue and East Rutherford Emergency squads.

All lanes were closed eastbound and three lanes westbound through the night from Route 17 to the Hackensack River bridge before reopening around 8 a.m.

