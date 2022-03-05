Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Teen Struck By Minivan After Running Into Morris County Road: Police

Valerie Musson
Morris Plains Police Department
Morris Plains Police Department Photo Credit: Morris Plains Police Department via Facebook

A teen who ran into a Morris County roadway was struck by a minivan, authorities said.

The teen — whose identity was not released — was standing on the southbound side of Speedwell Avenue near Glenbrook Road when he ran into the roadway without using a crosswalk and was struck by a northbound Honda Odyssey around 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, Morris Plains Police Chief Michael Koroski said in a Monday release.

The teen was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening head and facial injuries, Koroski said.

The 56-year-old Honda driver stayed at the scene following the accident, police said. She has not been issued any traffic summonses.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office were leading the investigation, which is ongoing.

The Morris Minutemen Emergency Medical Services and Atlantic Health Paramedics also assisted.

