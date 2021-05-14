Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Teen Steals Car With Toddler, 2, Still Inside, Leads Pursuit Through Union County: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Roselle Police
Roselle Police Photo Credit: Roselle PD

A 16-year-old boy stole a vehicle from outside of a Roselle home carrying a 2-year-old child who was left in the vehicle as their parent unloaded groceries Thursday night, authorities said.

The child was reunited safely with his family unharmed, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Roselle Police Chief Brian Barnes jointly announced Friday.

The owner was bringing items from the supermarket inside their home on the 300 block of White Street when the vehicle was stolen by the teen around 11:30 p.m., Barnes and Ruotolo said.

The teen led police on a brief pursuit into Elizabeth, which ended with the accused thief in custody minutes later, authorities said.

The child was found unharmed on a sidewalk on the 1000 block of Oak Street in Roselle, Barnes and Ruotolo said.

 The juvenile defendant remains in custody pending a Superior Court hearing. This was believed to have been an isolated incident, with no remaining threat to the community.

The teen faces complaints of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree eluding police, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree motor vehicle theft, and fourth-degree resisting arrest.

