Teen, Sibling Escape Parsippany House Fire

A teenager and a a younger sibling called 911 after a fire broke out at their Parsippany home, ultimately displacing the family, authorities said.

The two were on the second floor of the Allentown Road home when they smelled smoke just before fire alarms went off around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Parsippany police said.

The pair was able to get out uninjured as heavy smoke billowed from the kitchen window, authorities said.

The children told officers their cat may still be inside. Two officers tried to go back in for the cat but could not do so safely due to fire and heavy smoke, authorities said.

Police said they didn't know whether the cat survived. The children's ages weren't immediately disclosed.

The children called their mom who came home immediately, police said.

Fire personnel were able to extinguished the fire, however the house was deemed uninhabitable. The family's insurance company arranged a stay at a local hotel, Parsippany police said.

"While a contractor and officers were still on scene, the fire rekindled and fire personnel again responded and extinguished the fire," police said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Parsippany Police Department Det. M. Czajka, with assistance from the Morris County Sherriff’s Office Canine Unit and Crime Scene Investigations Unit.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire Department, Lake Parsippany Fire Department, Par-Troy EMS, Rockaway Neck First Aid Squad and Parsippany Rescue and Recovery responded.

