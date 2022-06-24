Teen Nabbed In Morris County Garage And Car Break-In: Police

A teen was charged with burglary after breaking into a garage and rummaging through a homeowner’s vehicle in Morris County, authorities said.

The 16-year-old male from Denville tried to run away after he was confronted by the homeowner while going through a vehicle in a local garage on Wednesday, June 22, Denville Police said.

The teen — whose name was not released — was caught by police a short time later and charged with burglary and criminal trespass, authorities said.

He was released to his parents and is scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.