Teen Killed Golf Club-Wielding Man In Newark During Argument Over Money: Sources

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in a fatal shooting a golf club-wielding man in an argument over money in Newark, according to authorities and sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

Kyle Eley, 50, of Irvington, was carrying a golf club when he went outside to discuss money with the juvenile on the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Daily Voice sources.

Eley's girlfriend reported hearing shots fired soon after, sources say. The teen shot Eley, who was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m., the prosecutor said. The 16-year-old suspect is being housed in a juvenile detention center.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.