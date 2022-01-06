Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted By Jersey City Man She Met At Light Rail Station: Prosecutor

A 36-year-old Jersey City man brought a 14-year-old girl he met at a light rail station back to his home where he sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Cashmere Mudayh met the girl at a light rail station in Jersey City on Monday, April 18, then brought her back to his Fulton Avenue apartment, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Mudayh was arrested Wednesday, June 1 by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on sexual assault and child endangerment charges.

He was taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and arrest. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

