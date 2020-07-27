Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teen Girl Killed By Train In Morris County

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey Transit Gillette station in Long Hill
New Jersey Transit Gillette station in Long Hill Photo Credit: Adam Moss Flickr (via Wikipedia)

The pedestrian struck and killed by a train Monday afternoon in Morris County was a teenage girl, NJ Transit officials said.

A 17-year-old female was struck by the westbound Morris & Essex line train #423 in Long Hill Township around 3:50 p.m., NJ Transit spokesman Paul Milo said.

The victim's identity had not been released as of 9:30 Tuesday morning, Milo said.

The train had left Hoboken at 2:40 p.m. and was scheduled to arrival at the Gladstone Station at 4:13 p.m.

Gladstone Branch rail service was suspended in both directions between Stirling and Murray Hill as of 5:20 p.m., with bus service being provided to accommodate customers. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored on Lakeland buses from Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The woman's age was not confirmed. No injuries were reported to the five passengers or crew on board.

The NJ Transit police were leading the investigation.

