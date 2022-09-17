Teen Girl Accidentally Shoots Herself, Remains Critical: Newark PD

A 13-year-old girl was in critical condition after accidentally shooting herself Friday, Sept. 16 in Newark, authorities said.

The girl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home on the 200 block of Schley Street around 11:30 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

the girl was taken to University Hospital for treatment and was reportedly in critical condition. The incident remains under investigation. No further information is available.

