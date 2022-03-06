Contact Us
Teen Driver Rear-Ends Cement Truck On Route 21

Valerie Musson
Nutley crash
Nutley crash Photo Credit: Nutley PD

A teen driver was hospitalized after rear-ending a cement truck on Route 21, authorities said.

A 17-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a Hyundai when he rear-ended a cement truck on Route 21 in Nutley on Friday, May 27, police said.

The driver went unconscious and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cement truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Route 21 was closed and traffic detoured for just over two hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.

