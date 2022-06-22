Contact Us
Teen Driver Hurt As Jeep Flips On Route 80 In Warren County: State Police

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A teen driver was hurt after a Jeep veered off of Route 80 and overturned in Warren County, state police confirmed.

The teen was behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler when the vehicle veered off the westbound lanes and overturned near milepost 20.4 in Allamuchy just before 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The 17-year-old female driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, Goez said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

Additional details were not released.

