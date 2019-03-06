Teen Driver Gets Summons In Crash That Split River Vale Utility Pole, KO'd Area Power

UPDATE: A 17-year-old River Vale driver who had to be removed through the sunroof after a crash split a utility pole in two -- knocking out power to the area -- received a careless driving summons, police said.

The 2016 Honda CRV was headed south on Rivervale Road when it suddenly veered to the right, onto the curb and struck the pole near New Street a little over a week ago, River Vale Detective Sgt. Peter Martin said.

The vehicle landed on its side, while the top portion of the pole remained “suspended in the air above the vehicle, being held up only by utility wires, including high-tension power lines, Martin said.

Police got the girl out, he said.

And although she said she wasn’t injured, the Old Tappan Volunteer Ambulance Corps took her to Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, the sergeant said.

Members of the River Vale Volunteer Fire Department stabilized the vehicle until it was towed.

The roadway remained closed until the following morning, when crews replaced the pole and restored power to the area.

Following an investigation, the girl was given a March 19 court date to answer the summons.

